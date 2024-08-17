Gajapayana: Preparations on near Veeranahosahalli gate
Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations have begun for organising Gajapayana, the march of first batch of Dasara elephants from Veeranahosahalli gate at the entrance of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve forest in Hunsur taluk to Mysuru, on Aug. 21.

Forest officials led by I.B. Prabhu Gowda, DCF (Wildlife Division), Mysuru, inspected Veeranahosahalli gate to initiate arrangements for Gajapayana, a prelude to Dasara festivities, yesterday.

Like in the previous years, the first batch of Dasara elephants, led by howdah carrier Abhimanyu, will be welcomed with a customary puja. It will be followed by a stage programme organised near Tribal Ashram School. In all, about 4,000 people including those from neighbouring four villages and tribal hamlets are expected to take part in the event.

DCF Prabhu Gowda said, preparations are being made for Gajapayana, with instructions issued to erect welcome arch at the entrance of Veeranahosahalli, building the dais, followed by parking arrangements and  food arrangements for the participants. Apart from the cultural programmes organised on the dais, about seven to eight cultural troupes belonging to local artistes will be performing during the launch of Gajapayana.

RFO (Mysuru Wildlife Division) Santhosh Hoogar, RFO (Veeranahosahalli) Abhishek and other Officers will be present.

