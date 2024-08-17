Dasara 2024: District Minister chairs Executive Committee meeting in city

August 17, 2024

19 Dasara Sub-Committees to be constituted

21-day illumination of city

Yuva Dasara, Yuva Sambhrama to have novel attractions

Rs. 1.5 crore for Srirangapatna Dasara

Rs. 2 crore for Chamarajanagar Dasara

Mysore/Mysuru: With farmers rejoicing over the bounty of rain being received in the last three months, Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara will be celebrated with grandeur, spending Rs. 40 crore on the festivities.

This was reiterated by Social Welfare and District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, at the press conference, following the meeting of Dasara Executive Committee, held at the new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Siddarthanagar here yesterday.

With lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad, descending on the city to soak in Dasara celebrations, the pothole riddled roads will be asphalted and a Task Force will be constituted to supervise the works, added Dr. Mahadevappa.

Kannada and Culture Department will be providing a grant of Rs. 15 crore towards the celebrations, followed by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) – Rs. 10 crore and Mysore Palace Board – Rs. 5 crore, said Dr. Mahadevappa.

Air Show

District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa said, a letter would be written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to organise Dasara Air Show. Besides, a letter would also be written to Union Civil Aviation Minister, to increase the number of flights operated from Mysore Airport in Mandakalli, which is presently operating two flights.

Food Mela

Food Mela will be organised at Scouts and Guides Grounds behind old Deputy Commissioner’s office and Lalitha Mahal Grounds on T. Narasipur Road in city.

Tableaux on Govt’s achievements

The tableaux shall reflect the achievements of the State Government that completed one year in office in May this year. Along with this, the five Guarantee Schemes of the Government shall also be highlighted, with the officials instructed in this regard, said District Minister Dr. Mahadevappa.

Without giving room for any confusions and maintaining transparency, the Dasara events like Chinnara Dasara, Mahila Dasara and Raitha Dasara will be organised in a meaningful manner. The programmes that promote patriotic spirit and integrity in diversity, will also be organised, said Dr. Mahadevappa.

Mahisha Dasara

Dr. Mahadevappa also clarified that, the decision over granting permission to a section of progressive thinkers for celebrating Mahisha Dasara in front of Mahishasura statue atop Chamundi Hill, will be taken by the District Administration after examining the situation preceding the event.

“The decision whether to organise or not organise Mahisha Dasara is not mine. However, it is the right of any individual as envisaged in the Constitution to organise or not organise any event,” Dr. Mahadevappa clarified further.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K.M. Gayathri were present.