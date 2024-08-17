Governor nod for CM’s prosecution: Supporters hit streets in Mysuru

August 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the approval of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 50:50 site scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), scores of supporters of the CM in his home town Mysuru, hit the streets protesting against the Governor’s decision today.

Supporters of AHINDA (an acronym for Alphashankyataru, Hindulidavaru and Dalitaru) propagated by Siddaramaiah, led by Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum President K.S. Shivaram assembled in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust near Law Courts Complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard in the city and staged a protest, to express their anger against the Governor’s decision.

The protesters shouted slogans and displayed placards reading ‘Go Back Governor.’ They also set the portraits of Governor on fire and also burnt a used tyre, forcing the Police to intervene. The angered protesters also had a wordy duel with the Police.

Addressing the protesters, Shivaram criticised the Governor for giving his approval for CM’s prosecution.

“The Governor is misusing his office and acting as a puppet of the Central Government at the behest of BJP and JD(S) coalition leaders. This is a clear case of conspiracy against the CM. The people of the State are behind Siddaramaiah, as they know that he is not guilty. If the Governor doesn’t withdraw his consent to prosecute CM in MUDA scam, we will intensify our protest across the State,” warned Shivaram.

Yaduveer reacts

Reacting to the Governor’s nod to prosecute CM, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that he is awaiting the next move of the Governor.

“BJP has been protesting against the alleged irregularities in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Ltd., and MUDA scams. With Governor giving his approval for CM’s prosecution in MUDA scam, I hope an impartial probe will be carried out and the guilty will be punished. The Governor’s post is Constitutional and hence he has discharged his duty as per law. BJP, as a responsible opposition party, will fight the case both politically and legally,” said MP Yaduveer Wadiyar.