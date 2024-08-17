Echo of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: City doctors join nationwide stir

August 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Out Patient Department (OPD) services in various hospitals including Government owned K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Women and Children Hospital and private hospitals in the city were hit this morning, as the doctors joined the 24-hour nationwide stir called by Indian Medical Association (IMA), New Delhi, to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a Post Graduate woman trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata recently.

Majority of diagnostic centres were also shut following decision of Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Diagnostic Centres (MAHAN) extending its support to the call of IMA. However, the emergency services along with minor OT and major OT remained operative.

Meanwhile, the stir called by Post Graduate students of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) entered its fifth day, with junior doctors demanding slash in fee, increase in stipend, security at workplace and also demanding stringent action against those involved in Kolkata rape case.

The junior doctors of JSS Medical College also boycotted the OPD services and staged a protest in front of the hospital on M.G. Road in the city. They shouted slogans demanding justice for the victim in Kolkata case and to initiate measures to stop violence against doctors.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. H.P. Shobha said that, the OPD services will remain suspended till 6 am tomorrow (Aug. 18), adding that all other services were going on as per routine schedule.

Meanwhile, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres, Taluk General Hospitals, remained unaffected, as OPD and other regular services continued as usual. However, the attendance of doctors was thin in these hospitals, as a few of them had gone on prior leave.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy clarified that, the services in taluk hospitals, community centres and PHCs were not affected by the stir as services continued as usual.

However, he informed that the Medical Officers in all taluks have been instructed to keep an eye on Government-run medical facilities to ensure non-disruption of the services.