I have not taken any records from MUDA: Byrathi Suresh

October 19, 2024

‘MUDA officers will hand over specific documents to ED from 8 lakh pages of records’

Bengaluru: Opposition leaders have trained their guns on Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, accusing him of holding documents related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

In response, Minister Suresh has issued a challenge, denying the allegations. “I have not taken any MUDA documents. Those accusing me — Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy — can meet me at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru or Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala. I am ready to take an oath there,” he declared.

“If I have taken any files related to MUDA, I should be punished accordingly. If I have even touched a single document related to MUDA, let God punish me severely. Liars will face ruin”, said Suresh .

MUDA will cooperate

Commenting on the raid by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the MUDA Office in Mysuru, Suresh acknowledged that the ED has requested certain documents. “We will provide every document they ask for. If the ED issues me a notice, I will respond accordingly,” he assured.

He added that MUDA would provide all documents to the ED as sought by the agency in connection with a case in which it has booked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members and others.

“Whatever documents are sought, MUDA will give….ED is said to have got powers to raid after ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) being booked (against the CM), whatever documents they ask, MUDA will give, there is no question of us getting involved in this, officials will provide documents,” Suresh, under whose department MUDA comes, said.

8 lakh pages of documents

Speaking to reporters, he said: “…it is our country’s law, it is our ED, Police and Courts and they know their jurisdictional limits, let them (ED) investigate.”

“It is not a raid; it is seeking documents. How can you call seeking documents a raid? They (ED) are seeking documents. Officials will give what they ask. It is 8 lakh page document. Desai committee was given 8 lakh pages, the same will be given if sought. They may not be able to give in one day as taking photocopy of 8 lakh pages may take a week. They will give,” he said.