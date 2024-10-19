Probe rattles MUDA officers, politicians as grip tightens 

October 19, 2024

Mysuru: With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stepping into the massive Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 50:50 ratio alternative sites allotment scam, involving the alleged illegal allocation of 14 sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, B.M. Parvathi, fear is tightening its grip on officials and MUDA staff, both directly and indirectly linked to the scam. As the ED expands its investigation, the anxiety among those involved grows day by day.

In addition to the ongoing Lokayukta investigation and the Justice P.N. Desai Commission probe, the ED’s entry has intensified the pressure on MUDA officials and staff, who allegedly rushed through the illegal allotment of alternative sites and incentive sites.

They hastily issued title deeds, Khata-Revenue, map approvals, and other land records, bypassing due procedures.

The fear isn’t confined to MUDA staff alone. Middlemen, builders, realtors, GPA holders, and other beneficiaries are reportedly unnerved. Even more significant, MLAs, Ministers, former legislators and influential representatives who used their power to secure site allotments are now in a state of unease, as they scramble to find ways to evade the ED’s tightening grip.

As the scandal heated up, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, wrote a public letter announcing her decision to return the 14 sites allocated to her. The pressure further escalated when MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda resigned amidst mounting scrutiny. However, the unfolding investigation is expected to reveal more names in the coming days as the ED digs deeper into the scam.

‘CM admitted wrongdoing’

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru-Kodagu MP, remarked that by returning the 14 sites, the CM had indirectly admitted to wrongdoing. He called for Siddaramaiah’s resignation, urging the CM to step down and cooperate with the ongoing ED probe. “We trust that the ED will conduct a fair investigation. Let’s wait and see what unfolds in the days ahead,” Yaduveer added.

‘Search missing files’

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has expressed support for the ED involvement. He alleged that many MUDA files have been taken to Bengaluru and insisted that the ED should also probe the case of the missing files. Srivatsa further demanded the suspension of two former MUDA Commissioners and the filing of criminal charges against them, stating that all involved in the scam must be held accountable.

‘CM must quit’

MLC A.H. Vishwanath noted that the Courts had already ordered an investigation into the MUDA scam, leading to a Lokayukta Police case and the commencement of their probe. Alongside this, the Justice P.N. Desai Commission is also investigating. Vishwanath criticised Siddaramaiah, stating that although his wife returned the 14 sites allotted to her and MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda resigned, the CM should step down as well. “It is inappropriate for the CM to hold onto his position. He should resign immediately and cooperate fully with the investigation,” he said.

‘CM should have acted promptly’

Former MLC D. Madegowda commented that the CM should have acted promptly when the MUDA scam first came to light by returning the 14 sites allotted to his wife and ordering a thorough investigation. He also pointed out that the CM should have taken strong measures to clean up MUDA at that time, but failed to do so.

Madegowda emphasised that MUDA now needs to identify all vacant sites and allocate them to the thousands of applicants who have been waiting for over 30 years. However, with investigative agencies now deep into the probe, it might be too late. He added that the ED should conduct a fair and comprehensive investigation and ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.