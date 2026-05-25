Land dispute: FIR against seven for alleged assault

May 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Jayapura Police have registered a case against seven persons, including former Chairman of erstwhile MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) H.V. Rajeev, following allegations of assault and criminal trespass linked to a land dispute at K. Salundi village in Jayapura hobli.

The complaint was lodged by Chikkegowda, a resident of K. Salundi village, who alleged that Rajeev’s associates assaulted him and his son Chandrashekar over ownership of a piece of land. Based on the complaint, Jayapura Police have registered an FIR.

According to the complaint, Chikkegowda’s father, late Sannamarigowda, owned 2 acres and 32 guntas of land in Survey No. 103/2 at Ballahalli village. Out of this, 1 acre and 31 guntas had been given to Aditya Birla International School.

Chikkegowda alleged that the remaining portion of the land was later transferred in the name of one B.N. Narayana without the family’s knowledge, following which a civil dispute was filed in the Court. He maintained that his family has owned the land for decades. He further stated that stone pillars had recently been erected around the property for fencing purposes.

Claims, counter-claims

In the complaint, Chikkegowda alleged that on Sunday at around 10.30 am, while he and his son Chandrashekar were working on the land, a group, comprising Ashokapuram residents Anju, Ananthnag, ‘Trishula’ Munna, Shankar, ‘Lighting’ Kumar and Adarsh, allegedly entered the property claiming to be Rajeev’s associates.

The accused allegedly abused Chikkegowda and his son in foul language and warned them to vacate the land, claiming that it belonged to their ‘boss.’

Chikkegowda further alleged that Anju assaulted him by head-butting and physically attacking him. When Chandrashekar intervened to rescue his father, Anju and ‘Trishula’ Munna allegedly assaulted him with stones.

The complaint also states that the accused damaged the stone pillars erected for fencing and pushed Chandrashekar into a nearby drain when he tried to stop them from destroying the structures.

Hearing Chikkegowda’s cries for help, villagers, including Chikkanna and some of his relatives, rushed to the spot.

On seeing residents gathering, the accused allegedly threatened the complainant with dire consequences and fled the scene.

‘Investigation underway’

An FIR was registered at Jayapura Police Station yesterday following a complaint alleging assault by a group acting with the support of H.V. Rajeev. Investigation is underway. —Mallikarjun Baladandi Superintendent of Police, Mysuru district

‘Not aware of the matter’

I am not aware of the issue. I will gather details and issue a clarification. —H.V. Rajeev, former Chairman, MUDA