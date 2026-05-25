Wadiyar-era bus shelter sports new look

May 25, 2026

N. Raghavan of Raghulal and Co. restores nearly century-old bus shelter in front of K.R. Hospital

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the nearly 100-year-old renovated bus stop located near K.R. Hospital on Irwin Road this morning.

The bus stop was renovated by pharmacist-philanthropist N. Raghavan of Raghulal & Co., restoring the lost pride and glory associated with the princely era structure.

The uniquely designed bus shelter, with a replica of Gandabherunda, the emblem of erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, adorning the top, was constructed in front of K.R. Hospital on Irwin Road in the year 1927.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, who inaugurated the renovated bus stop near K.R. Hospital this morning, seen with pharmacist-philanthropist N. Raghavan, Historian Dharmendra Kumar, former Corporator Snake Shyam and others at the shelter.

After Historian Dharmendra Kumar shared a piece of video information about this bus shelter in a dilapidated condition, on his social networking account, N. Raghavan, Proprietor of Raghulal & Co., contacted the former, with a ready assurance to renovate the structure.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Raghavan said, he has done his mite, in restoring the bus shelter, as many of his customers, visit K.R. Hospital for treatment.

“We are indebted to the Maharajas of Mysore and K.R. Hospital built by them, which prompted me to take up this task, as a due respect to the Maharaja,” said Raghavan.

Historian Dharmendra, former Corporator Snake Shyam and others were present on the occasion.