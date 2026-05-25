Suttur Seer inaugurates Sri Ganapathy Swamiji’s 84th birthday celebrations

May 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram is home to a blend of science and knowledge that is available to the entire world.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 84th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji and 27th Brahmotsava of Sri Datta Venkateshwara Kshetra at Ganapathy Ashram on Nanjangud Road here yesterday. Maintaining that Vedanta is the science of personality development, Sri Deshikendra Swamiji said, while Vedanta attempts to explore the truth through inner knowledge and spirituality, science explores the outer world through experiments and evidences. However, these two are supplemental to each other, he noted.

Pointing out that Vedanta is the ultimate knowledge, he said that the Ashram incorporates such knowledge and science. Sri Ganapathy Swamiji has poignantly explained on how to inculcate them in our lives, he pointed out.

Stating that the fame of Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram has extended to the world, Sri Deshikendra Swamiji said that Ganapathy Swamiji is being revered throughout the world for spreading humanity, knowledge and spirituality.

Picture shows Ganapathy Homa being performed on the occasion.

He lauded the Ashram for conducting many activities such as homa, special pujas, music, aid distribution, etc., as part of the Swamiji’s birthday celebrations.

Writer Ashwathnarayan’s work ‘Dattavatari Muktaka Piyusha’ and the Tamil translated work of Sri Ganapathy Swamiji’s English book ‘Secret for Success’ were released on the occasion.

Earlier, the celebrations began with Ganapathy Homa following which other religious events such as Sheshavahana Utsava and Brahmotsava were held. Also, Datta Kriya Yoga classes and Music Therapy, featuring music composed by Sri Ganapathy Swamiji, were held for devotees.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Junior Pontiff Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Teertha Swamiji and others were present.