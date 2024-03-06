Dr. Vikram Sampath’s book ‘Waiting for Shiva’ released

March 6, 2024

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji underscores importance of ‘Bhakthi’ and understanding history

Mysore/Mysuru: Eminent historian Dr. Vikram Sampath’s latest book, ‘Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Gyan Vapi,’ was released by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, the Founder-Pontiff of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road this morning.

Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji, author Vikram Sampath and Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Dr. K.B. Ganapathy were present on the occasion.

During the book release, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji emphasised the importance of understanding the history and significance of temples before visiting such spiritual sanctuaries. He stressed that devotees should acquaint themselves with the temple’s significance, its historical background, and the presiding deity, as true devotion (Bhakti) plays a crucial role in attaining inner peace and salvation.

He likened a temple visit to a spiritual journey, cautioning against treating it merely as a routine excursion where one partakes in rituals without understanding their deeper meanings.

“Today, it has become fashionable to acquire VIP passes and seek speedy darshan at temples without truly grasping the spiritual and historical importance of these sacred places,” he remarked. He noted that gaining an understanding of the significance of temples not only enhances knowledge but also fosters personal growth and moral development. He urged devotees to approach temple visits with reverence and a desire to learn, rather than solely focusing on the tourist value.

Unwavering resilience

Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji commended the unwavering resilience of the Hindu community, which persisted in rebuilding the Kashi temple despite facing repeated demolitions. “Thankfully, with the assistance of Court interventions, we have been able to conduct pujas at the Gyan Vapi Temple, where the original Shiva Linga remains visible,” he remarked.

In his address, Dr. K.B. Ganapathy remarked on his couple of visits to Kashi, expressing surprise at the extensive security measures he saw at the temple premises. He lamented the absence of the grandeur that characterised the original temple, noting that security seemed to overshadow the temple’s presence and sanctitiy.

Dr. Vikram Sampath noted that regardless of the destruction inflicted by invaders, a Hindu Temple inherently retains its identity as a sacred place of worship for Hindus. He pointed out that archaeological evidence consistently reaffirms this truth across countless generations.

He highlighted the significance of stones and pillars within these temples, which serve as tangible testaments to the devotion of the rulers of bygone eras who built these magnificent structures in reverence to the Gods.