Guru Purnima celebrated at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram

July 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Special pujas, rituals and spiritual activities marked Guru Purnima celebration at Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud road in city yesterday.

Daily rituals began at 6 am with Suprabhata Seva to Kalagni Shamana Dattatreya Swami, which was followed by Pavamana Homa, performed by Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji wth junior pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji.

Marking the occasion, Guru Parampara Puja, Vyasa Puja, Chaitanyarchana, Vedanta Chintana and other rituals were performed at the Ashram premises. Later, Sri Ganapathy Swamiji took 17th Chaturmasya Vrata Deeksha Sankalpa, which was followed by Pavamana Homa Purnahuti and Paduka Puja of Swamiji. Telugu composition ‘Yogavasishta Prashnottaralu’ composed by junior pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Theertha Swamiji was released on the occasion.

Annadana Seva was held in the afternoon and Mass Guru Gita Parayana was held in the evening. Entry was restricted to ashramites amidst concerns over spread of infection.