Long-suppressed truths unravelled 

March 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Similar to Ayodhya Ram Mandir dispute, the Gyan Vapi Temple finds itself entangled in a legal battle despite evidence. Dr. Vikram Sampath’s book ‘Waiting for Shiva: Unearthing the Truth of Gyan Vapi,’ meticulously reconstructs the history, antiquity and sanctity of Kashi as the divine abode of Bhagwan Shiva in the form of Vishweshwara or Vishwanatha. According to legend, Shiva himself promised salvation to devotees who died in the city. Which is why many Hindus wish to die in Kashi, he said.

The book delves deep into the history of this self-manifested ‘Swayambhu Jyotirlinga’ shrine of Vishweshwara, which has served as a haven for the faithful and endured attacks from external invaders throughout the centuries.

Dr. Sampath’s narrative chronicles the tumultuous events in the temple’s past and retraces the complex history of this contentious site, highlighting the various legal battles and dramatic upheavals it has witnessed.

Drawing from a wide array of sources including Vedic and Puranic texts, Sanskrit literature, Agama shastras, Jataka tales, Persian accounts, foreign travelogues and legal documents spanning from British era to modern Indian courts, the book sheds light on long-suppressed truths surrounding the Temple.