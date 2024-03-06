HC scraps board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11
HC scraps board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11

March 6, 2024

Bengaluru: In a setback to the State Government, the Karnataka High Court this morning quashed the notification of the School Education and Literacy Department of conducting board exams for classes 5, 8 and 9 for the State Board syllabus and class 11.

The Single Judge Bench headed by Justice Krishna Dixit upheld the arguments of the registered associations of private unaided schools who argued that conducting board examinations for 5, 8, 9 and 11 violates the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) model enshrined in the Right To Education Act (RTE) 2009. The examinations were scheduled to commence from Mar. 11.

The State Government had announced the board exams for classes 9 and 11 in September last year. The Government had ordered educational institutions including aided and unaided schools to conduct board exams.

The Karnataka chapter of the Registered Unaided Private Schools-2019 Management Association (RUPSA) had approached the HC seeking scrapping of the Government order. After hearing the writ petition, the High Court ruled in favour of the RUPSA and cancelled the board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11.

