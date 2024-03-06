Kindarijogi premises decked for ‘Janapada Sambhrama’

March 6, 2024

Folk extravaganza to be launched this evening; Formal inauguration of Bahuroopi-2024 tomorrow

Mysore/Mysuru: With the inauguration of Janapada Sambhrama, organised as a part of 5-day Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival-2024, scheduled this evening, artistes of various folk troupes from across the State and outside arrived at Rangayana on Vinoba Road in the city to prepare for the mega event.

Artistes were seen rehearsing for the event on the stage erected in front for Kindarijogi statue in Kalamandira premises.

While, the theatre festival will be inaugurated tomorrow, the Janapada Sambhrama will be inaugurated by renowned folk artiste Dr. Malavalli Mahadevaswamy at 5.30 pm today. Folklorist Dr. Jayalakshmi Seethapura will be the chief guest.

The inaugural day of folk festival will feature Jogati Nruthya by Jeevana Belaku Kala Tanda of Rona followed by Geegee Pada by Jai Bheem Gegee Kala Tanda of Neelagunda, both from Gadag district.

The festival will also feature other folk performances including Chande Vadana, Kamsale, Veeraghase, Nadaswara, Garudi Gombe, Dhangari Gaja, Gudum Baja, Dollu Kunita, Puja Kunita among others by artistes from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh till Mar. 11.

Preparations have also been made for the book exhibition and stalls have also been set up for food mela, sale of handicrafts, apparels, jewellery and others.

Rangayana has also opened a reception counter at the entrance where the programmes being held will be announced along with the information of venues and timings. Theatre buffs can also access pamphlets at the counter to get information about the events being organised till Mar. 11 at Rangayana and Kalamandira premises. Display boards with information about various events have also been erected in Rangayana and Kalamandira premises for the benefit of the visitors.

Meanwhile, Rangayana, Kalamandira, Kirurangamandira, B.V. Karanth Ranga Chavadi, Vanaranga, Bhoomigeeta and Sriranga have been decked for the week-long theatre festival.

Theatre enthusiasts were seen visiting Rangayana to purchase entry tickets for the plays of their choice. This year’s Bahuroopi theatre festival, organised with the theme ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ will be formally inaugurated by renowned lyricist Jayanth Kaikini at Vanaranga tomorrow (Mar. 7) at 4.30 pm.

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the books and handicrafts exhibition, Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S. Tangadagi will release the souvenir. Painting exhibition will be inaugurated by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha. Department of Kannada and Culture Secretary Dr. N. Manjula will unveil ‘Vachanantaranga,’ a special painting exhibits of artist L. Shivalingappa based on Basavanna’s vachanas.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati, Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival Convener Prof. H.S. Umesh and others will be present.