KR MLA Srivatsa takes out padayatra at Agrahara

March 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) MLA T.S. Srivatsa took out a padayatra at Ward No. 51 (Agrahara) in city yesterday and received grievances from the residents of the ward.

Srivatsa took stock of basic infrastructural facilities on the main road and streets and gave a patient hearing to the grievances. He also directed the Officials to take steps at the earliest to address queries related to basic infrastructural facilities.

Srivatsa inspected the works on laying stone slabs for underground drainage network on Ramanuja Road and instructed the contractor to complete the works soon. Following the complaints of road works going on in a snail’s pace severely inconveniencing motorists and pedestrians alike, with even KSRTC buses not plying on the route and impending rainy season expected to turn the situation worse, the MLA assured to expedite the works towards completion.

MLA Srivatsa also directed the Officers not to be negligent towards the civic issues in the absence of a Corporator. If anybody brings civic issues to notice, they should be addressed, with more priority for basic amenities, MLA Srivatsa said.

Former Corporator B.V. Manjunath, BJP leader Jogi Manju and others were present.

Inauguration of MLA’s Office today

Kartavya Bhavan, the Office of MLA T.S. Srivatsa will be opened at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) premises at 5 pm today.

Henceforth, public can submit their queries related to Krishnaraja Constituency at this Office.