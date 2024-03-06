Fires destroys about 50 acre forest area in BRT
News

Fires destroys about 50 acre forest area in BRT

March 6, 2024

Chamarajanagar: Fire has destroyed about 50 acre forest area at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Tiger (BRT) Reserve in the taluk. The fire which began on Monday has been brought under control yesterday.

Fire was spotted on Punajanur-Bedagulige connecting Road and at three places in Bajebavi area out of which fire has been doused in two places. Forest staff are struggling to put out the fire in another place, said BRT Tiger Reserve Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Deepa J. Contractor.

Fire began on Monday morning and by evening it was brought under control in two places. Yesterday the fire has been completely doused. As the fire was only in the ground level, it could not reach heights.

DCF Deepa said that due to relentless efforts by the Forest Officers and staff, the fire has been completely extinguished.

