District Minister launches Panchamitra Portal

March 6, 2024

Avail services online through https://panchamitra.karnataka.gov.in

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa launched Panchamitra Portal developed by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department here on Monday.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who released the posters of Panchamitra marking the formal launch of the portal at Jaladarshini Guest House said, “It will be a platform for the general public to submit applications online to avail various information and details, facilities and track the status of applications and file grievances.”

Nanjangud MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayan launched the portal and WhatsApp Chat at his office in Nanjangud Taluk Office premises.

He said “There is no need for the public to run from pillar to post at Gram Panchayat (GP) offices as the can solution to their grievances through WhatsApp chat from the comfort of their home. The people in rural areas should make use of the portal.”

How to access WhatsApp Chat?

To use Panchamitra Whats-App Chat save 82775-06000 number. The language has to be selected first, followed by name, address and cellphone to login to the portal. By selecting the given roll numbers, users should select district, taluk and villages falling under the jurisdiction of Gram Panchayat (GP) and obtain information of elected representatives and staff.

One can apply for services related to possession certificate, permission for road digging, permission to establish industries and farm related production units, No Objection Certificate (NoC), Job Card, provision of jobs under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Form 9/11A, Form 9/11B among several other services.