MCC identifies place to dump construction waste

March 6, 2024

CA site 05 Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite being recognised as the cleanest city in India during the initial editions of Swachh Survekshan, Mysuru has of late experienced a decline in its rankings. In response, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is taking proactive steps to rectify the situation and enhance its standing in the rankings.

A significant factor contributing to Mysuru’s slip in the rankings is the absence of a construction debris recycling plant. To address this issue and other challenges in solid waste management, the MCC has initiated corrective measures.

The MCC has officially designated CA site 05 Hanchya- Sathagalli ‘A Zone’ as the authorised dumping site for construction waste. This move aims to streamline the disposal process and prevent indiscriminate dumping in unauthorised areas.

According to a statement released by the MCC Commissioner, strict penalties and legal consequences, including the possibility of criminal charges, will be imposed on individuals or entities found dumping construction waste outside of the designated CA site 05 Hanchya-Sathagalli ‘A Zone’.

Presently, construction debris is being indiscriminately dumped along both sides of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), as well as on the medians, where remnants of bricks, concrete structures and waste-filled plastic sacks are strewn. This hazardous debris poses a significant risk to road users, particularly two-wheeler riders, as it obstructs the smooth flow of traffic and increases the likelihood of accidents.

ORR is frequently used by factory workers commuting daily to Hebbal and Koorgalli Industrial Areas on their two-wheelers. Vehicles on this stretch often travel at high speeds, further exacerbating the danger posed by the scattered debris. Additionally, the presence of a slope along the road, obscured by debris, creates an added risk for unsuspecting riders who may not notice the hazard until it’s too late.