ZP to launch toll-free drinking water helpline

March 6, 2024

Lok Sabha election Model Code of Conduct will not hamper drought relief efforts: DC

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to a potential drinking water crisis, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) is set to introduce a toll-free drinking water helpline, enabling residents to report water shortages anytime.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri informed Star of Mysore this morning that the ZP has already submitted an application for the toll-free number with BSNL, and it is expected to be announced within the next day or two.

“We have prepared contingency plans, which include the re-drilling of old and unproductive borewells, as well as the drilling of new borewells and water supply via tankers. In each Taluk, a Task Force led by the MLA and consisting of the Executive Officer, Tahsildar and Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), has been established. This Task Force will assess the on-ground situation and request funds from the Deputy Commissioner to address the crisis,” she added.

Yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra assured the officials that the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections would not hinder drought relief efforts.

This assurance came following a video conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during which the drought situation across the State was assessed and preparations were reviewed.

The DC emphasised that there were sufficient funds available and instructed officials to ensure that no community faced drinking water shortages during the impending summer months, when water scarcity would be at its peak.

In the meeting with DCs, CM Siddaramaiah instructed them to not only address water scarcity but also increase MGNREGA employment from 100 to 150 days. Officials were instructed to utilise all available resources, including tapping private borewells, to alleviate water scarcity and to supply water through tankers.

Additionally, the CM mandated the establishment of control rooms at taluk levels specifically dedicated to address water scarcity and officials were advised against taking leave during this crisis period.