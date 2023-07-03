Provide quality education and food in Hostels: ZP CEO
Provide quality education and food in Hostels: ZP CEO

July 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Hostels (ZP) CEO K.M. Gayathri said that Hostel Wardens should also focus on organising programmes for enhancement of mental capabilities and cultural outreach of Hostel students.

She was speaking after presiding over a meeting of Wardens of Hostels and Residential Schools run by the Social Welfare Department at the ZP Hall here recently.

Pointing out that other than providing daily food, the Hostel Wardens should also prioritise quality education and good food, Gayathri said that the Wardens should focus on all other aspects that will help in all-round development of children.

Reacting to a suggestion of a Warden who wanted installation of mobile jammers in order to reduce use of mobile phones by children, the ZP CEO said that the Wardens, instead of keeping children away from electronic devices, should talk to them with warmth and affection.

Directing the Wardens to organise talks  by resource persons at least once in a week or a fortnight, Gayathri said that Wardens should educate and advice children on the dangers of excessive use of cell phones.

Announcing that she will regularly visit Hostels from next month, she instructed the Wardens to ensure basic infrastructure in all Hostels and to send proposals in need of any other additional facilities. She further directed the Wardens to submit annual action plans for every Hostel  and to concentrate on  academic growth of students, apart from showing improvement in results.

Science Writer Kollegal Sharma, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda, District Co-ordinator Hema Kumar and others were present.

