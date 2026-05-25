Fake lawyer in matrimonial fraud: Absconding accused releases video, denies dowry charges

May 25, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The prime accused in the matrimonial fraud case, J. Pradeep Solomon of Sathagalli, who remains absconding, has released a video from an undisclosed location claiming that he is being targeted for “political gain” and “personal publicity.”

Solomon allegedly posed as a successful Lawyer and created fake profiles on matrimonial websites under the name ‘Dr. J. Pradeep Solomon,’ claiming to hold advanced qualifications, including a Doctorate and promising a future career as a Judge.

In the video, Solomon alleged that the complainant, a businessman from Bengaluru, had voluntarily offered gold, a car and an apartment during marriage negotiations for their daughter.

He claimed that he had refused such offers, insisting that he would marry only within his means. He further accused the complainant of falsely alleging that he had demanded Rs. 10 lakh, forcing them to call off the marriage.

Investigations revealed that Solomon had rented a lavish bungalow in DTS Rao Layout, Sathagalli ‘B’ Block and had also opened a Lawyer and Notary office in the basement of a building near the Sathagalli KSRTC Depot on Ring Road.

Police suspect that Solomon’s mother, Kalavathi, was also involved in the alleged fraud. The duo is accused of luring victims with promises of marriage, wealth and financial security.

The Adugodi Police in Bengaluru have launched a search operation to trace the absconding mother and son.

In the video, Solomon maintained that he had never discussed dowry or made any demands, claiming that the offers were made voluntarily by the complainant. He alleged that the subsequent dowry harassment complaint was filed after he declined the offers. He also stated that he had submitted a petition to the Mysuru City Police Commissioner regarding the issue.

Responding to the video, the Bengaluru-based businessman who had earlier finalised his daughter’s marriage with Solomon before cancelling it after the alleged fraud surfaced, told Star of Mysore that all of Solomon’s demands were clearly documented in the FIR.

Dismissing Solomon’s claims as baseless, the businessman said, they possess original records relating to the alleged fraud and dowry demands, which would be produced before the Court. He added that the case would be pursued legally and all allegations answered in the Court of Law.