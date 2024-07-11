Fresh Govt. Order renders MUDA Toothless

July 11, 2024

Now all powers rest with Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities, Town and Country Planning Commissionerate

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is currently embroiled in several controversies, sparking debates within Government circles about the possibility of its closure.

Allegations include corruption related to properties developed without proper ownership titles, questionable land acquisitions where compensation amounts up to four times the land value was paid to unauthorised individuals and illegal transfers of property worth crores of rupees to General Power of Attorney (GPA) holders, resulting in significant financial losses in MUDA.

Currently, the powers of MUDA and other Urban Development Authorities lie with nominated Chairmen, MLAs, MLCs, other Members and officials who have been accused of misusing their positions for illegal activities. Consequently, the State Government has now restricted their authority.

Order issued on July 8

In an order issued on July 8 by K. Latha, Under-Secretary of the Urban Development Department, the Government has transferred the administration and delegation of roles and responsibilities of all Urban Development Authorities (including MUDA) to the Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and the Town and Country Planning Commissionerate.

According to the Government Order, examination and approval of budgets of all Urban Development Authorities will be done by the Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and the Town and Country Planning Commissionerate and are subject to Government ratification.

Audit reports, budgets need approval

The Commissionerate will verify audit reports and annual reports and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will provide opinions to the Government. Verification of meeting proceedings will be done and appropriate directions will be issued in accordance with the provisions of relevant Acts, Rules and Regulations.

Urban Development Authorities have been empowered to only make decisions on projects from Rs. 1 crore up to Rs. 5 crore. Projects beyond Rs. 5 crore cannot be initiated without prior approval from the Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and the Town and Country Planning Commissionerate.

The Commissionerate will conduct regular inspections of all Urban Development Authorities in the State. Decisions regarding issues involving Group B, C and D employees cannot be taken by Urban Development Authorities and all grievances related to these matters should be directed to the Government via the Commissionerate. Lastly, all files must be submitted to the Government through the Commissioner.

These guidelines ensure consistency across all Urban Development Authorities. Decision-making, supervision and administrative accountability now primarily lie with the Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and the Town and Country Planning Commissionerate.

In light of the Government Order, it is evident that henceforth, all administrative and governance powers of Urban Development Authorities Statewide will be vested in the Commissioner of Urban Development Authorities and the Town and Country Planning Commissionerate, reducing local Urban Development Authorities (including MUDA) to nominal bodies with limited authority.