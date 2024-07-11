MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams: CM Siddu must quit on moral grounds, says GTD

July 11, 2024

‘Ramakrishna Hegde, S. Bangarappa resigned for phone tapping, Classik Computer scam’

Mysore/Mysuru: State JD(S) Core Committee President and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation on moral grounds, following allegations linking him to the multi-thousand-crore-scam at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and multi-crore scam at Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited.

Speaking at a press conference at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, GTD, once a close ally of Siddaramaiah, urged the Chief Minister to follow the precedent set by his predecessors Ramakrishna Hegde and S. Bangarappa, who resigned when embroiled in controversies such as alleged phone tapping and a computer scam, respectively.

GTD vehemently denied accusations that he benefited from 100 MUDA sites, challenging anyone to prove otherwise by offering to surrender the sites if proven guilty.

“I have risen through life independently as a progressive farmer, without owning any commercial hotels or petrol bunks,” GTD asserted, countering allegations against him.

He clarified that during his tour with the Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Public Accounts, MLC C.T. Ravi had informed him about the allegations regarding the MUDA sites.

Calling upon CM Siddaramaiah to step down and clear his name, GTD accused him, as Finance Minister, of failing to oversee large transfers from the Valmiki Corporation’s accounts to others without the Finance Department’s notice.

GTD hinted at an impending stormy Legislative session starting July 15, where JD(S) plans to raise these issues extensively. He stated that, as a legislator, he participates in MUDA as per established procedures, cross-checking all decisions with officials before approval.

Former MYMUL Chairman K. Umashankar accompanied GTD.