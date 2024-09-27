Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases

September 27, 2024

Bengaluru: In a significant development, following the order of Special Court for People’s Representatives to file a First Information Report (FIR) and probe the role of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, the State Cabinet has decided to withdraw the blanket order issued for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes in the State.

Along with this, the Cabinet has taken another key decision making it mandatory for the Ministers and officials to bring the missives received from Raj Bhavan, to the notice of the Cabinet, with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot frequently interfering in the governance.

The Ministers and officials have been restrained from replying to the letters received from Raj Bhavan on their own. Cabinet will discuss such matters of importance and take a decision.

The aforementioned decisions on the part of the State Government, assumes significance with the Governor writing a series of letters seeking clarifications from the Government, albeit on different issues. The recent is about Siddaramaiah’s ‘Redo’ order pertaining to denotifying 547 acres of land at Arkavathy Layout and the report submitted by Justice H. Kempanna Commission, which had been constituted to probe into the alleged irregularities.

The Governor had asked the Chief Secretary of the Government to submit the report of Kempanna Commission and the documents related to the process of denotification of lands of Arkavathy Layout. With the Governor seeking information on a daily basis, the officials are finding themselves in a fix. If any lapses are found in the reply, the Government may have to face the song. Hence the Chief Secretary has been instructed by the Government, to table such files before the Cabinet.