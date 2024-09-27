Re-admission of SSLC failed students: Progress review meeting on Sept. 30

September 27, 2024

Bengaluru: In a move that may help lakhs of students appearing for SSLC exams, the State Government has issued an order, allowing the students pursuing education in State syllabus schools, to be re-admitted at Government Schools, if they fail in the exams. A meeting has been convened to review the progress of this decision on Sept. 30.

The Department of School Education and Literacy had issued a circular in this regard on Aug.3, 2024. Besides, the Deputy Directors of all the districts had been instructed to provide details about the number of children admitted at the schools. To review the progress over its order, the meeting has been convened on Sept.30 at 3 pm through video conference, under the chairmanship of the Department Commissioner.

The Deputy Directors have been instructed to submit details about the number of such failed students, readmitted to schools in a prescribed format. This decision has been taken to increase the literacy rate in the State. Apart from SSLC students, second PUC students are also allowed to be readmitted at colleges, if they fail in the exams. Andhra Government has already implemented a similar rule that is replicated in State now.