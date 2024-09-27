Yuva Sambhrama: Lord Rama, Navadurga dance ballet and tribute to martyrs mark Day-3

September 27, 2024

Mysuru: The day three of Yuva Sambhrama witnessed students of various colleges performing to devotional and patriotic songs at the Open Air Theatre, here yesterday.

The students performed on songs praising Lord Rama and Goddess Durga and in remembrance of martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the country. The dance ballet on Lord Rama by specially-abled students of Mythri Special School caught the attention of the audience present at the venue.

Dressed as Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, Lakshmana, Hanuman and Vibhishana, the specially-abled children performed to perfection attracting a lot of appreciation from the people.

Students of Sri Chennakeshavaswamy Composite PU College danced to the songs Huttidare Kannada Naadinalli Huttabeku and Barisu Kannada Dindimava displaying their affection for Kannada language while students of Rathna College of Business Management performed on songs paying tributes to the soldiers. This was followed by a performance by students RK PU College on songs highlighting the achievements of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and ‘Chandrayana.’

Later, the students of Mathru Mandali College presented a programme bringing the ‘Navadurgas’ live on stage.

Later, the students of Government PU College, Srirangapatna, offered tributes to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar through their dance performance and VSS First Grade College, Sadhanapura, students highlighted the contributions of soldiers in protecting our country. Maharshi Trinity First Grade College showcased the achievements and heroics of wrestler Vinesh Phogat through their performance.

The specially-abled children of Neerikshe Special School performed a dance ballet based on the story Jambada Ajji mattu Hunja and this was followed by an emotional performance by another group of specially-abled children who paid their respects to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.