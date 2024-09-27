Golden Throne Assembled at Palace

September 27, 2024

Mysuru: As the countdown for the grand Mysuru Dasara festival begins, the glittering Golden throne (Suvarna Simhasana) and Silver made ‘Bhadrasana’ were assembled in the Palace premises this morning for the private Durbar (Khaas Durbar) to be conducted by the titular head of Mysore Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, commencing from Oct. 3.

Earlier this morning, the Palace priests performed Navagraha Homa, Ganapati Homa, Chamundeshwari Puja, Shanti puja and other associated rituals at 6 am before the opening of the strong room of the Palace, where the dismantled throne was kept.

Later the strong room was opened and parts of the Simhasana and Silver Bhadrasana were bought in the presence of District Administration officials and members of the erstwhile Royal family, to the Durbar Hall under tight security, with armed Policemen on guard.

Later, the Simhasana was fully assembled, following which the Silver Bhadrasana was assembled at the Kannadi Thotti in the Palace premises for Sharannavaratri.

CCTV cameras covered and cell phones turned off

All the CCTV cameras were covered with cloth when the Simhasana was brought from the store room to the Durbar Hall and all the personnel involved in the assembly work were asked to switch off their cell phones.

The Simhasana will be fitted with diamond-studded Simha for Sharannavaratri starting on Oct. 3, just before Yaduveer ascends the throne for the daily Khas Darbar.

After the Khas Darbar, Yaduveer sits on the Bhadrasana, after which Trishika Kumari Wadiyar will perform Padapuja to Yaduveer, in keeping with the tradition.

Titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP, will ascend the throne in the auspicious time between 10 am and 2 pm on Oct. 3.

The Mahanavami / Ayudha Puja will take place on Oct.11, followed by Vijayadashami procession on Oct.12, culminating the 10-day Naada Habba celebrations.

The Golden throne will be dissembled on Oct. 27 and taken back to the strong room.