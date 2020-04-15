District Minister calls on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

April 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: After being appointed as the Mysuru District In-charge Minister a few days ago, Minister S.T. Somashekar called on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family at Mysore Palace this morning and held a brief interaction with her.

Picture shows District Minister Somashekar in conversation with Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

City BJP President Srivatsa, Rural BJP unit President S.D. Mahendra, Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others were present.