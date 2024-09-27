Reclamation of MUDA land and regular meetings after Dasara: MUDA Chairman
News

Reclamation of MUDA land and regular meetings after Dasara: MUDA Chairman

September 27, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman K. Marigowda has directed officials to submit an urgent report on alleged irregularities in the allocation of Civic Amenity (CA) sites.

At the MUDA Board meeting with officials yesterday, he stressed the importance of verifying whether previously allotted CA sites are being used for their intended purposes or if buildings have been constructed and rented out. A detailed report must be submitted within a week, he instructed.

Marigowda requested comprehensive data, including the total number of available CA sites in Mysuru, public applications, pending legal cases related to CA sites and any regulatory violations. The report must encompass all relevant information, particularly cases of rule breaches.

Directive on encroachments

The Chairman also addressed complaints about encroachment on MUDA’s vacant lands, which are worth thousands of crores of rupees. He instructed the Secretary and Special Land Acquisition Officers to conduct a thorough survey of vacant sites and properties.

If encroachments are identified, officials are to evict the encroachers immediately and install signboards marking the reclaimed land as MUDA property.

MUDA’s operations, which were halted due to the 50:50 site scam and ensuing investigations, will resume after the Dasara celebrations, he confirmed. A General Board Meeting will be convened following the festivities.

