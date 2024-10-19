‘As Mysuru DC, Kumar Naik converted non-existent land to benefit Siddaramaiah’

October 19, 2024

MP G. Kumar Naik must resign: MP Lahar Singh Siroya

Bengaluru: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has demanded the resignation of Raichur Congress MP G. Kumar Naik, a former bureaucrat, over his alleged involvement in the MUDA scam. Siroya claimed that Naik, during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, initiated the scam by converting non-existent land.

“Kumar Naik must step down immediately, along with Siddaramaiah, who greatly benefited from his actions. He should voluntarily submit to an independent probe. I urge the Enforcement Directorate and the Lokayukta to take note and act impartially against him,” said Lahar Singh Siroya.

Citing what he described as “adverse references” by the Karnataka High Court regarding Kumar Naik’s role in the fraudulent land conversion, Siroya questioned the silence surrounding the Congress MP’s involvement in the case.

‘What should I do?’

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah insisted that the law would take its course as ED conducted raids at the MUDA office in connection with the alleged scam. “What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen…” he told reporters yesterday.