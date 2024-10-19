‘As Mysuru DC, Kumar Naik converted non-existent land to benefit Siddaramaiah’
News

‘As Mysuru DC, Kumar Naik converted non-existent land to benefit Siddaramaiah’

October 19, 2024

MP G. Kumar Naik must resign: MP Lahar Singh Siroya

Bengaluru: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has demanded the resignation of Raichur Congress MP G. Kumar Naik, a former bureaucrat, over his alleged involvement in the MUDA scam. Siroya claimed that Naik, during his tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, initiated the scam by converting non-existent land.

“Kumar Naik must step down immediately, along with Siddaramaiah, who greatly benefited from his actions. He should voluntarily submit to an independent probe. I urge the Enforcement Directorate and the Lokayukta to take note and act impartially against him,” said Lahar Singh Siroya.

Citing what he described as “adverse references” by the Karnataka High Court regarding Kumar Naik’s role in the fraudulent land conversion, Siroya questioned the silence surrounding the Congress MP’s involvement in the case.

‘What should I do?’

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah insisted that the law would take its course as ED conducted raids at the MUDA office in connection with the alleged scam. “What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen…” he told reporters yesterday.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching