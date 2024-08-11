Book on CM’s 14 MUDA sites released by BJP

August 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A book titled ‘5,000 Niveshanagalannu Nungi Haakida Aa 14 Niveshanagalu’ (how 14 sites swallowed 5,000 sites), was released during the valedictory of ‘Mysuru Chalo’ Convention, organised by BJP-JD(S) at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city yesterday.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, former CM and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai and former CM D.V. Sadananda Gowda released the book, brought out by State BJP OBC Morcha to counter the fact-finding book titled ‘Mukhyamantri Siddaramaiah Noorakke Nooru Swachcha Kalankarahita,’ released during Congress’s Janandolana Convention, held at the same venue on Friday.

The book released at Mysuru Chalo meet, contains documents related to the land of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, 14 sites allotted to CM’s wife under 50:50 scheme and the large scale irregularities related to allotment of 5,000 sites at MUDA.

Interestingly, according to the endorsement issued by MUDA, the disputed land bearing Survey Number 464 of Kesare, was used for road works and park while developing Devanur Layout third stage.

The then DC who was also the MUDA Chairman had written to the Sub-Registrar to stop the registration of sale deed of sites being allotted under 50:50 scheme for the lands utilised sans providing any compensation, without completing the land acquisition process by MUDA. The show cause notice had been issued by DC to MUDA Commissioner over allotting the sites illegally to land losers in the form of compensation.

A circular had been issued by the DC to MUDA Commissioner over not following the directions of the Government to revoke the decision made in MUDA meeting to grant sites under 50:50 ratio for utilising lands without paying any compensation and without completing the process of land acquisition. All these related documents have been published in the book. On the other hand, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy lambasted CM Siddaramaiah, for not safeguarding the interest of dalits.

“Siddaramaiah, who showers love and affection towards dalits at the outset, has been backstabbing them. He claims to have upheld the principles propagated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, but the way the funds meant for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are being diverted to fund other schemes, is a grave injustice meted out to very communities,” said Narayanaswamy.