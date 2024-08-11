Cafe Coffee Day Founder’s death: HDK targets DKS
News

Cafe Coffee Day Founder’s death: HDK targets DKS

August 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), called out Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), asking who is responsible for the death of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) Founder V.G. Siddhartha.

“Shivakumar was given a political life by S.M. Krishna at a time when he was living with Kotwal Ramachandra (a notorious rowdy). He must tell the people who is responsible for Siddhartha’s death and present the facts,” Kumaraswamy said at the BJP-JD(S) Convention at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

V.G. Siddhartha, who was the son-in-law of former Union Minister of External Affairs S.M. Krishna, committed suicide due to financial strain. Shivakumar’s daughter is married to Siddhartha’s son. “Can anyone forget that Shivakumar was the cause of Siddhartha’s suicide?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Kumaraswamy also levelled several accusations of theft and immoral activities against Shivakumar, questioning his moral authority to criticise former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

He claimed that Shivakumar, along with others, used to steal iron covers from sewerage pipes at night to sell them to the scrap industry for money.

He further challenged Shivakumar’s leadership, noting that despite Shivakumar’s claims of securing 136 Assembly seats, the Congress only won 8 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

In response to Shivakumar’s comment that Kumaraswamy is like a cobra, he retorted, “I am                 a cobra for those who loot public money.”

Reacting to these charges, Shivakumar said in Bengaluru that Kumaraswamy “needs urgent medical treatment for mental instability.”

He dismissed Kumaraswamy’s remarks about his relationship with S.M. Krishna, suggesting that Kumaraswamy “has gone mad” and urging his party members and well-wishers to get him medical attention.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching