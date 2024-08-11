Cafe Coffee Day Founder’s death: HDK targets DKS

August 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), called out Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar (DKS), asking who is responsible for the death of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) Founder V.G. Siddhartha.

“Shivakumar was given a political life by S.M. Krishna at a time when he was living with Kotwal Ramachandra (a notorious rowdy). He must tell the people who is responsible for Siddhartha’s death and present the facts,” Kumaraswamy said at the BJP-JD(S) Convention at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

V.G. Siddhartha, who was the son-in-law of former Union Minister of External Affairs S.M. Krishna, committed suicide due to financial strain. Shivakumar’s daughter is married to Siddhartha’s son. “Can anyone forget that Shivakumar was the cause of Siddhartha’s suicide?” Kumaraswamy asked.

Kumaraswamy also levelled several accusations of theft and immoral activities against Shivakumar, questioning his moral authority to criticise former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s family.

He claimed that Shivakumar, along with others, used to steal iron covers from sewerage pipes at night to sell them to the scrap industry for money.

He further challenged Shivakumar’s leadership, noting that despite Shivakumar’s claims of securing 136 Assembly seats, the Congress only won 8 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

In response to Shivakumar’s comment that Kumaraswamy is like a cobra, he retorted, “I am a cobra for those who loot public money.”

Reacting to these charges, Shivakumar said in Bengaluru that Kumaraswamy “needs urgent medical treatment for mental instability.”

He dismissed Kumaraswamy’s remarks about his relationship with S.M. Krishna, suggesting that Kumaraswamy “has gone mad” and urging his party members and well-wishers to get him medical attention.