1,500 farmers ended life after Cong. got power: Vijayendra

August 11, 2024

Has any CM got 14 sites for his family in Karnataka history, asks former CM B.S. Yediyurappa

Mysore/Mysuru: BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra flayed the Congress Government for failing to announce any new development schemes in the last 15 months and highlighted the grim situation where over 1,500 farmers have committed suicide due to unpaid loans and severe drought conditions.

“Yet, the Siddaramaiah Government is claiming credit for development. The Congress came to power by offering freebies to the people, women and farmers. Even those assurances have not been fulfilled,” Vijayendra said at the valedictory of the Mysuru Chalo Padyatra at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

He accused Congress of lacking the will to protect the poor and farmers, contrasting it with the previous BJP Government, which had provided Rs. 5 lakh during a house collapse, while the current Congress Government only promised Rs. 1 lakh and has yet to deliver.

Vijayendra also questioned why the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were resorting to threatening the Opposition and demanded clarity on the Valmiki Development Corporation and MUDA land scams. He speculated that they might still fear 82-year-old Yediyurappa and pointed out that Siddaramaiah had filed 15 de-notification cases against Yediyurappa based on a CAG report.

“Siddaramaiah must focus on saving his position and should retract his statements about former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s political retirement. Instead of calling for Yediyurappa’s retirement from public life, the CM should resign, admitting to the loot of thousands of crores,” he added.

Fight until last breath: BSY

Former CM and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY) responded to Siddaramaiah’s comments about his retirement, declaring that he would fight until his last breath to remain in politics and ensure Siddaramaiah’s removal.

“Siddaramaiah had asked me to retire from public life. Until my last breath, I will be in politics and ensure your (Siddaramaiah) ouster. Is there any example of a Chief Minister getting 14 sites for his family in the history of the State? He is demanding Rs. 65 crore, claiming that he would return the sites. A CM can’t be more shameless,” Yediyurappa said.

He asserted that the BJP and JD(S) are moving forward together and that the people would soon send Siddaramaiah home. “I will throw a challenge. Will you dissolve the Government now and face the election? The BJP and JD(S) will emerge victorious in 130 to 140 seats in Karnataka and attain a majority,” he declared.