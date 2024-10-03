DASARA begins

October 3, 2024

Dr. Hampana inaugurates Dasara Fest atop Chamundi Hill

Mysuru: Veteran littérateur Dr. Hampa Nagarajaiah (Dr. Hampana) paid obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari and offered floral tributes to the idol at Chamundi Hill this morning, marking the commencement of 415th edition of 10-day Nada Habba Dasara. The elegantly adorned idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari was placed on a silver chariot.

As the rituals unfolded, Temple Chief Priest Dr. Shashishekar Dixit, chanted sacred mantras. The festivities, which kicked off today, will culminate with Jumboo Savari on Oct. 12.

The inauguration took place during the auspicious Vrishchika Lagna, between 9.15 am and 9.45 am, in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and a host of Cabinet Ministers, along with elected representatives and top Mysuru District officials. The event was chaired by Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Hampana highlighted how Mysuru has adorned itself for the Navaratri festival, revealing its beauty. “Mysuru and Dasara are inseparable. After the advent of democracy, Jumboo Savari gained wider recognition. While the festival’s form changed, its essence remained. It’s no longer just a Palace event but a celebration by the people’s Government, with the same grandeur,” he said.

He emphasised the festival’s importance, where the Government and people unite to preserve local culture. “This festival offers future generations a glimpse of Karnataka’s rich history, traditions, and identity,” he added.

Dr. Hampana further remarked that elements like traditional music, dances, costumes and the grand Jumboo Savari aren’t taught in schools. They immerse the younger generation in Karnataka’s diverse cultural heritage.

In his address, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar emphasised strength of women, stating, “Women protect families and it is the female deities who safeguard Karnataka. Their power is the State’s strength.”

Recalling this year’s prayers for rain, he noted that both he and the CM offered Bagina to the State’s four major dams after abundant rainfall. He highlighted the joy of farmers, adding, “With the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the people are happy.”

Proud of the Dasara inaugural ceremony, Shivakumar said, “Last year, renowned musician Hamsalekha inaugurated Dasara, and this year it was inaugurated by eminent littérateur Dr. Hampana.” He spoke of Navaratri’s significance, saying, “I believe the power of Navadurga will bless the Government.”

He paid tribute to the State’s deities — from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru to Mookambika and Durga in the coastal region, Annamma in Bengaluru, and Banashankari in North Karnataka — before concluding with reflections on humanity, strength and Karnataka’s cultural celebration.

Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa also spoke. Law and Tourism Minister H.K. Patil, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa, MLA and Jungle Lodges Chairman Anil Chikkamadu, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, MLA and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Chairman Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath were present.

Also present on the dais were MLAs Tanveer Sait, D. Ravishankar, K. Harishgowda, G.D. Harishgowda, A.R. Krishnamurthy, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, T.S. Srivatsa, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, CADA Chairman Mariswamy, Chamundi Hill GP President Nagamma and Vice-President Ravikumar.

The team of officers who were managing the event was led by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who welcomed the dignitaries, Additional DC P. Shivaraju, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, SP N. Vishnuvardhana and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Member-Secretary D. Roopa.

Bhanumathi & Manjunath conducted the programme. To mark the Dasara inauguration, Roopa read out Preamble of the Indian Constitution and all guests and the audience stood in respect.