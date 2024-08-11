Will continue agitation till CM resigns: Opposition

August 11, 2024

Over 86,000 people await sites in Mysuru while Siddaramaiah has 14 sites: R. Ashoka

Mysore/Mysuru: Opposition parties, BJP and JD(S), have vowed to continue their fight against the Congress until Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigns.

“The BJP will maintain the agitation until the ruling Congress is brought down. We will start the second phase of our campaign and will take up the fight legally. We won’t stop until Siddaramaiah steps down,” declared Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Mysuru Chalo Padayatra at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru, which demanded Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Ashoka highlighted the alleged corruption within the Congress.

He referenced the tragic suicides of T. Chandrasekaran, an officer in the Maharshi Valmiki Corporation, and Police officer Parashuram, who reportedly took their lives under duress from Congress Ministers and MLAs.

“Two honest officers have sacrificed their lives fighting against this corrupt Congress Government. If people don’t want other officers to meet the same fate, both CM Siddaramaiah and Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar must be removed from power.”

Ashoka emphasised that the Padayatra wasn’t just a protest but a ‘war cry’ against Congress corruption, particularly targeting the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

He accused the Government of being anti-Dalit, claiming, “Over 86,000 people in Mysuru who applied for sites have received nothing. Yet, Siddaramaiah has 14 sites. This is an anti-Dalit Govt. that looted Rs. 39,000 crore belonging to Dalits.”

He further detailed the controversial MUDA land case, involving 3.16 acres originally purchased for Re. 1, which Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law later bought for Rs. 5 lakh. “Now, Siddaramaiah is asking for Rs. 62 crore for the same land,” he claimed.

Target Shivakumar

BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-Charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal joined in the attack, stating, “While the Chief Minister declares himself honest, the country has seen how he seized land and got involved in a Rs. 4,000 crore scam. This is just the beginning of our agitations. We will hold many more such yatras against the Government.”

Agarwal also criticised Congress’ Janandolana rally, alleging they spent Rs. 25 crore and distributed Rs. 1,000 per person to save their Government.

Targeting Shivakumar, Agarwal questioned the rapid accumulation of his wealth. “In 2008, D.K. Shivakumar declared Rs. 25 crore in assets. By 2014, that number jumped to Rs. 1,400 crore. How did he amass such wealth? His money belongs to the poor, and Shivakumar must answer,” he demanded.