Adopt a Park: Mysuru City Corporation seeks corporate, community support to develop parks

August 11, 2024

Companies, associations, individuals can now adopt parks under ‘Namma Mysuru-Namma Koduge’ plan

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has called upon associations, organisations, private companies and individuals to contribute to the development of city parks through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds under the ‘Namma Mysuru-Namma Koduge’ (My Mysuru, My Contribution) Scheme.

Mysuru hosts a total of 529 parks across its 65 wards, but 234 of these parks remain undeveloped. The MCC is now inviting applications from interested parties to adopt, beautify and maintain these parks, subject to specific conditions.

Under the scheme, participants can adopt and care for parks, thereby playing a role in enhancing the city’s beauty and well-being.

Conditions for adoption

• Companies that adopt parks must develop them under the supervision of MCC horticulture officers.

• Waste generated in the park must be composted and converted into manure for the plants, at the adopting entity’s own cost.

• No private meetings, workshops, or functions are to be conducted in the park without MCC’s permission.

• The parks must not be renamed, and all park features must be maintained without damage.

• Those maintaining the parks under this scheme are prohibited from renting out space to vendors.

MCC Horticulture Division Assistant Executive Engineer P.K. Mohan Kumar emphasised that the agreement for park adoption and maintenance will initially last for 11 months. The agreement may be extended if the park is well maintained during this period.

With 234 undeveloped parks within MCC limits, collaboration with associations and organisations is crucial for their development. A few companies have already shown interest, but more private partnerships are essential to enhance Mysuru’s beauty. —P.K. Mohan Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer, MCC Horticulture Division