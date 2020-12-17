Get Building Licence in a Day

MUDA opens special Over The Counter Service (OTC-S) Kiosk
Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time in Karnataka State, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has launched ‘Namma Mane – Namma Licence’ service that will help people to get building plan approved within a day.
Henceforth, citizens need not run from pillar to post or grease the palm of officials to get the MUDA building plan approved. If all documents submitted are perfect, then people can collect the licence to build the house within a day. This single window Over The Counter-Service (OTC-S) Kiosk established in the first floor of MUDA Office, adjacent to Bank of Baroda, was opened this morning by Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar in the presence of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and MLA L.Nagendra.
The kiosk, manned by an Assistant Director, Town Planning Officer, Second Division Clerk, Typist and Attender, will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. Applications submitted before 1 pm will be scrutinised and licence will be issued on the same day.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Somashekar said ‘Namma Mane – Namma Licence’ has been introduced for the first time in the State to check delay in issuing licence and the menace of middlemen.
Those who indulge in corrupt practices while issuing licence would be transferred immediately.
Namma Mane – Namma Licence services
- Building plan for construction of new building and extension of existing building
- Only applicable to MUDA-approved Layouts (Private Developers or Co-operative Housing Societies)
- Building plan will be issued only up to site measuring 50 ft. X 80 ft.
- All documents must be enclosed along with duly-filled application form
- Bank challan must be submitted after calculation of cost by MUDA officials
Building Plan approval fee
- Inspection fee: Rs. 2.50 per sq. ft. of the total building size.
- Fee under Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act (KTCP Act) Column 18: Rs. 15 per sq. ft. for housing; Rs. 30 per sq. ft. for industry and Rs. 45 per sq. ft. for 45 for commercial.
- Commencement Certificate fee: Rs. 54 per sq. ft. for ground floor; Rs. 27 per sq. ft. for other floors.
- Labour Welfare Fund: 1 per cent if the cost of construction is above Rs. 10 lakh.
Where to submit application?
- MUDA has opened Over The Counter-S Kiosk next to Bank of Baroda in its premises.
- Building Plan and Land Use Certificate will be issued on the same day.
- All documents and certificates must be submitted after filling the application form available at the Kiosk.
- Eight copies of blueprint of building plan as per zonal regulation must be submitted along with application.
- All documents will be verified at the Kiosk. If they are sufficient, challan will be issued to pay the fee at Bank of Baroda counter within 30 minutes.
- The Bank receipt must be again submitted at the Kiosk.
- Building licence will be issued within one hour of submitting Bank receipt.
Documents to be submitted
- Application in prescribed form.
- Sanction letter/possession certificate/agreement copy /title deed/section certificate/gift deed.
- Copy of khata.
- Tax receipt of the current year.
- Self-declaration of applicant in indemnity bond and certificate.
- Certified copy of building plan approved by registered engineer.
- Eight copies of proposed building plan.
- Cost estimate of building (it should be less than Rs. 1 lakh per 10 sq. metres).
- In case of extension of the existing building, the approved building plan, completion certificate and tax paid receipt.
- Original building plan documents for renewal of licence.
