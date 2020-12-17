Get Building Licence in a Day

December 17, 2020

MUDA opens special Over The Counter Service (OTC-S) Kiosk

Mysore/Mysuru: For the first time in Karnataka State, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has launched ‘Namma Mane – Namma Licence’ service that will help people to get building plan approved within a day.

Henceforth, citizens need not run from pillar to post or grease the palm of officials to get the MUDA building plan approved. If all documents submitted are perfect, then people can collect the licence to build the house within a day. This single window Over The Counter-Service (OTC-S) Kiosk established in the first floor of MUDA Office, adjacent to Bank of Baroda, was opened this morning by Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar in the presence of MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh and MLA L.Nagendra.

The kiosk, manned by an Assistant Director, Town Planning Officer, Second Division Clerk, Typist and Attender, will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. Applications submitted before 1 pm will be scrutinised and licence will be issued on the same day.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Somashekar said ‘Namma Mane – Namma Licence’ has been introduced for the first time in the State to check delay in issuing licence and the menace of middlemen.

Those who indulge in corrupt practices while issuing licence would be transferred immediately.

Namma Mane – Namma Licence services

Building plan for construction of new building and extension of existing building

Only applicable to MUDA-approved Layouts (Private Developers or Co-operative Housing Societies)

Building plan will be issued only up to site measuring 50 ft. X 80 ft.

All documents must be enclosed along with duly-filled application form

Bank challan must be submitted after calculation of cost by MUDA officials

Building Plan approval fee

Inspection fee: Rs. 2.50 per sq. ft. of the total building size.

Fee under Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act (KTCP Act) Column 18: Rs. 15 per sq. ft. for housing; Rs. 30 per sq. ft. for industry and Rs. 45 per sq. ft. for 45 for commercial.

Commencement Certificate fee: Rs. 54 per sq. ft. for ground floor; Rs. 27 per sq. ft. for other floors.

Labour Welfare Fund: 1 per cent if the cost of construction is above Rs. 10 lakh.

Where to submit application?

MUDA has opened Over The Counter-S Kiosk next to Bank of Baroda in its premises.

Building Plan and Land Use Certificate will be issued on the same day.

All documents and certificates must be submitted after filling the application form available at the Kiosk.

Eight copies of blueprint of building plan as per zonal regulation must be submitted along with application.

All documents will be verified at the Kiosk. If they are sufficient, challan will be issued to pay the fee at Bank of Baroda counter within 30 minutes.

The Bank receipt must be again submitted at the Kiosk.

Building licence will be issued within one hour of submitting Bank receipt.

Documents to be submitted