MUDA to form six new layouts shortly: Minister

May 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj on Thursday said that a decision on forming six new layouts in the city will be taken soon.

The proposed layouts are Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Nagar (36 acres), Swarna Jayanti Nagar (75 acres), Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar Second Stage (264 acres), Lalitadrinagar Third Stage (108 acres), Shantaveri Gopalagowda Nagar Second Stage (329 acres) and R.T.Nagar Second Stage (185 acres).

The Minister was speaking during the MUDA meeting at MUDA Hall here yesterday in which District Minister S.T. Somasekhar too took part.

Basavaraj received inputs from officials regarding the projects being taken up and the financial status of MUDA.

During the course of the meeting, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs L. Nagendra, G.T. Devegowda and S.A. Ramdas sought to know the status of the layouts.

Questioning the officials on why necessary measures have not been taken for approval of layouts by the Government, they said that there are over 88,000 residential site applications pending in MUDA since 1996.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh explained the details regarding the proposal for formation of new layouts.

Pointing out that MUDA has identified 9,000 vacant sites in different localities coming under its jurisdiction, he said that a decision will be taken on the allotment of these sites after holding talks with the Chief Minister. The MUDA has so far allotted over 44,000 residential sites , he added.

Highlighting the measures taken for earning revenues, Natesh said that the MUDA is expecting to rake in Rs. 925 crore by allotment of residential plots in R.T. Nagar Second Stage and auction of Intermediate sites, commercial sites, C.A. sites and corner sites across the city.

He further said that a total of 28 acres of land has been identified in different localities of the city for construction of residential complexes for economically backward sections.

Street lights on Ring Road

MP Pratap Simha said that many street lights on Ring Road had become dysfunctional, leading to accidents and crimes such as robbery. Also, many liquor shops have come up along the road which is a matter of concern, he pointed out.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda wanted MUDA to pay street light power bills in private layouts. Although MUDA has been collecting taxes from residents of private layouts, it had failed to pay power bills in respect of street lights, the MLA said that instead, the Residents’ Welfare Associations have been paying power bills, which is unfair. Either the MUDA or layout developers should pay the bill, he maintained.

City Planning Member B.N. Girish, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and other officials were present.