Resident Doctors hold silent candle light protest

May 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In continuation of their protest seeking hike in stipend, Resident Doctors (MD/ MS students), working at K.R., Cheluvamba and PKTB Hospitals, attached to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and COVID Hospital, yesterday staged a silent candle light protest sporting a black band around their arms.

It may be mentioned here that the Resident Doctors, expressing support to the State-wide protest call given by Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors, wore black arm band while at work on May 5 and 6.

Resident Doctors, who gathered at MMC&RI, expressed anger against the Government by stating ‘Residents Doctors have more work and less pay’, ‘Clapping and showering flowers will not fill stomach, also need good pay.’

MMC&RI RDA (Resident Doctors Association) President Dr. Ronak Hameed, who spoke to ‘SOM’ said: “Though we have been demanding hike in the stipend for the past three years, Government has not responded. But every year, academic fee is increased. While academic fee is Rs.1.30 lakh, stipend is just Rs.30,000 per month. It has become difficult to get Medical Education as even books are priced high.”

Stating that many Resident Doctors have even got married, he said that it is difficult to study and also run a family in the stipend given now.

“We have been working in K.R. Hospital and COVID Hospital as well and we are doing our best to contain the pandemic. For our work, instead of showering flowers on us, it would be helpful if we are supported in our studies by providing hike in the stipend,” he said and urged the Government to send an order in this regard at the earliest.

MMC&RI RDA Vice-President Dr. D.N. Puneeth, Dr. Krishnapal Singh, Dr. Bharat, Dr. Manohar, Dr. Praveen and Dr. Nandan were present. The Resident Doctors, both at MMC&RI and COVID Hospital, also offered condolences to the people who lost their lives in Visakhapatnam gas leak tragedy yesterday.