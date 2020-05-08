SWR converts 320 Railway Coaches into COVID Care Centres

May 8, 2020

Transformed coaches to be placed at 14 Stations including Mysuru

Hubballi: Engineers, technicians, workers and supervisors of South Western Railway (SWR) have successfully converted 320 air-conditioned train coaches into Isolation Wards, providing a clean, sanitised and hygienic surroundings for COVID-19 patients to comfortably recover. The target set by the Railway Ministry to SWR was 314 but engineers have converted 320 coaches into COVID Care Centres.

A communication from SWR Office in Hubballi stated that these coaches will be kept ready at 14 stations and will be for the cases suspected or confirmed, and categorised into very mild, mild as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. Separate coaches for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 were being ensured to avoid cross infection.

The COVID Care Centres would be available in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Yeshwanthpur, Harihar, Shivamogga Town, Hosapet, Hassan, Arasikere, Bagalkot, Talaguppa, Vijayapura, Belagavi and Vasco-da-gama stations. The Mysuru Division Workshop had a target of completing 120 coaches while the Mysuru Depot had taken on the task of converting 18 coaches into COVID Care Centres.

As per standard operating procedure issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, each person would be assigned an individual cabin. If the situation warrants, up to two confirmed patients would be assigned a cabin, the statement further said.

Each coach can accommodate eight patients. The coaches are equipped with basic facilities needed as per medical guidelines. Provision has been made for charging points of mobiles and laptops. Mosquito nets with space for paramedics etc., have been ensured.

Middle berths of the coaches have been removed to ensure comfort and better space, plastic transparent air curtains have been affixed for isolation, screening, bottle holders have been placed in each compartment for holding medical equipment and the first cabin near bathroom have been provided with two plastic curtains transversely in the aisle so that the entry and exit to the entire eight-berth cabin is sealed off.