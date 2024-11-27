Humour Show on Dec. 1
News

Humour Show on Dec. 1

November 27, 2024

MLA Tanveer Sait releases poster

Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait released the poster for the  Dec.1 Humour  Show (Talk) programme to be held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The Humour Show, organised under the aegis of Sairam Samskrutika Vedike,  will take place at P. Kalingarao Gaana Mantapa in Dasara Exhibition premises at 5.30 pm on Dec.1.

Speaking after releasing the poster, Sait said the Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee has been successful in giving opportunities and providing a platform for local artistes to perform at Kalingarao Gaana Mantapa.

Pointing out that Mysureans are art lovers, he said that humour is also a key element in the maintenance of health.

Cine artistes Dingri Nagaraj, Mimicry Gopi, Rekha Das, Silli Silli Gowdru, Junior Malashri, Junior Rakshita, Junior Shankar Nag, Junior Ambarish and others will take part.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, Music University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mysuru District Journalists Association President K. Deepak, former Mayors Pushpalatha Chikkanna and B.L. Bhyrappa, Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee President Raghuraje Urs, Working President K.V. Mallesh, Vice-President Mellahalli Rajesh C. Gowda, Mallikarjun, Ajay Shastri and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching