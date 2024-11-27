Humour Show on Dec. 1

November 27, 2024

MLA Tanveer Sait releases poster

Mysuru: MLA Tanveer Sait released the poster for the Dec.1 Humour Show (Talk) programme to be held at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

The Humour Show, organised under the aegis of Sairam Samskrutika Vedike, will take place at P. Kalingarao Gaana Mantapa in Dasara Exhibition premises at 5.30 pm on Dec.1.

Speaking after releasing the poster, Sait said the Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee has been successful in giving opportunities and providing a platform for local artistes to perform at Kalingarao Gaana Mantapa.

Pointing out that Mysureans are art lovers, he said that humour is also a key element in the maintenance of health.

Cine artistes Dingri Nagaraj, Mimicry Gopi, Rekha Das, Silli Silli Gowdru, Junior Malashri, Junior Rakshita, Junior Shankar Nag, Junior Ambarish and others will take part.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, Music University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Mysuru District Journalists Association President K. Deepak, former Mayors Pushpalatha Chikkanna and B.L. Bhyrappa, Dasara Cultural Sub-Committee President Raghuraje Urs, Working President K.V. Mallesh, Vice-President Mellahalli Rajesh C. Gowda, Mallikarjun, Ajay Shastri and others were present.