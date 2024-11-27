Hassan Rally on Dec. 5: CM Siddaramaiah supporters hold meeting in city

November 27, 2024

Mysuru: With the followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled to hold ‘Swabhimaani Samavesha’, a mega rally in support of the CM on Dec. 5 at Hassan, members of various organisations held a meeting at Yadava Samudaya Bhavan on Dewan’s Road in the city yesterday, to chalk out plans for ensuring the success of the rally.

Addressing the meeting, former Mayor Ananthu said that Siddaramaiah is not only a ‘Vyakti’ (Individual), but also a ‘Shakti’ (Force) and many AHINDA groups were behind him. As such attempts are being made by vested interests to weaken him by ousting him from power and making him stay out of politics, he said adding that the Dec. 5 mega rally at Hassan is aimed at sending out a strong message to his (CM) detractors that Siddaramaiah is a mighty force.

Former Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha President B. Subramanya called upon people from all castes and communities to attend the rally in huge numbers. Transport arrangements for the rally will be announced soon, he added.

District Congress President Dr. B.J.Vijaykumar clarified that the rally is not being held under the Congress party banner. Stating that Siddarmaiah was the driving force behind the party’s victory in the by-polls held to three Assembly Segments in the State, he said it has been planned to ensure the participation of at least two lakh people from the district. KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman in his address, said that Siddaramaiah was not limited to a particular caste. Stating that the party workers are not ready to lose him, he asserted that all Congress workers will stand solidly behind him until their last breath.

A poster of the Dec. 5 rally was released

Leaders of various communities — B.M. Ramu, K.S. Shivaramu, Arif Hussain, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, Ananthu, M. Chikkanna, Shivappa, Nagabushan, Gopi, Bhaskar, Sudha Mahadevaiah, Kamala, Rajeshwari, Suresh, D.K. Kunnegowda, Puttegowda, Dyavappa Nayaka, M. Shivanna, V. Ramaswamy, Ravi, Kempanna, Mahesh, Ramesh and others were present.