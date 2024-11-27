Talk-cum-interaction with Sailing Icons

November 27, 2024

Mysuru: Royal Mysore Sailing Club, Royal Madras Yatch Club and Yatching Association of India, have organised talks by the legends of circumnavigation followed by interactions at the Pavilion Hall of Windflower Resorts and Spa in city on Nov. 30 from 10 am onwards.

The sailing legends, who will be delivering talks during the seminar are as follows:

Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, an inspiring figure, who made history by becoming the first person to perform a single-handed nonstop circumnavigation of the globe, a monumental feat of perseverance and skill. In 1969, he completed this incredible journey aboard his Indian built yacht ‘Suhaili,’ taking 312 days to sail around the world without stopping.

Captain Dilip Donde, a retired Indian Naval Officer and the first Indian to complete a solo circumnavigation of the globe under sail with a few stops. He undertook this remarkable journey as part of ‘Project Sagar Parikrama,’ which involved constructing a sailboat in India and sailing it around the world. He achieved this feat in 2009-10.

Commander Abhilash Tomy, a retired Indian Naval Officer, who made history by becoming the first Indian to complete a solo, non-stop circumnavigation of the world under sail in 2013. He also competed in the 2018 and 2022 Golden Globe Races, finishing second in the latter.

Major Ashok Kumar Singh (Retd.), the first physically challenged yachtsman to sail around the world being part of the crew of ‘Trishna’ that circumnavigated in 1987.

Lieutenant Commander Payal Gupta (Retd), who was part of India’s first all-women crew to sail around the world on the ‘Tarini,’ a feat accomplished in 2018. In 2023, she was the first Indian to participate in the Ocean Globe Race (OGR) with her team winning the race and marking another historic achievement.

Their talks will offer a mix of adventure, inspiration and practical knowledge, appealing to diverse audiences.

Adventurers and explorers, travel enthusiasts, CEOs, senior management and team leaders, geography and history buffs, students, sports persons, motivational and self-improvement seekers and the general public can attend the event for which the entry is free.

For details, contact Capt. Arvind Sharma on Mob: 90350-98720.