Sailing in Mysuru !

August 18, 2021

First-of-its-kind Championship to be held in State by Royal Mysore Sailing Club

100 sailors from across the country to take part in six-day event at KRS backwaters

Mysore/Mysuru: Perceived as a leisure sport, sailing is slowly picking up after a stellar performance by Indian sailors at the recently held Tokyo-2020 Olympics.

“I want three sailors from Karnataka to be in the Indian sailing contingent for 2028 Olympics. You will get one Olympian sailor from a lot of 70,000 people. Hard work and perseverance are keys for success in this water sports which has to become popular in Karnataka,” observed Captain Arvind Sharma, Founder of Royal Mysore Sailing Club (RMSC), started last month.

To generate interest among youths, the Club is hosting the first National Regatta Championship in the backwaters of KRS in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district from Aug. 19 to 24 in association with Karnataka State Sailing Association (KSSA).

Around 100 National-level sailors from Chennai, Puducherry, Mumbai, Bhopal, Chandigarh and Nainital will take part.

Captain Arvind Sharma (left), Founder of Royal Mysore Sailing Club, seen with B.K. Sanjay, President of the Club, at KRS today.

Speaking about the race, Captain Arvind Sharma, who is also the Secretary of KSSA said, “Sailors from other States are bringing their own boats in trucks. Chennai sailors are coming with their boats this evening. The competition is conducted in three categories — Laser, Optimist and Seabird. Sailors from across the country will vie for prizes in different categories and in all there will be 50 sailing boats of different colours which will dot the waters of Cauvery in KRS.”

Captain Sharma regretted that it was a matter of shame that Karnataka did not have the big number of Sailing Clubs when compared to Puducherry, Chennai and Mumbai. Chennai’s Sailing Club is over a century-old and has trained thousands of youths so far. Karnataka has a 400-km coastal line which is not utilised to promote water sports. Monsoon is the best season to hold this Championship with the wind speed of 10 kmph. The current wind speed in Mysuru is 20 kmph to 30 kmph and it is ideal to train students in sailing, he said.

Speaking of the Mysore Sailing Club, Captain Arvind said the Club has six boats to train students and added, “Unfortunately, people are hesitant to send their wards for water sports due to fear factor but we hope to change it.”

The minimum area required for training in sailing is 2 km x 2 km but such a big lake or natural water body is not found in Mysuru so the best space has been the backwaters of KRS Dam. The Naval Wing of National Cadet Corps (NCC) trains its cadets in sailing and yachting at Kukkarahalli Lake in city.

“We need to target youths who can be trained in sailing so that they can represent India in international sporting events. We are going to villages to hunt for talents who have knack but lack opportunity and train them in our Club,” said Captain Sharma.

About the Championship

Registration for the event will be held tomorrow (Aug. 19) and the competition will take place from Aug. 20 to 24. In the evening, the expert sailors will share their experiences with youngsters in Mysuru.

The adventure buffs may visit the backwaters to witness the manoeuvring skills of the sailors and there will be no entry fee for visitors.

Permission granted

The Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has given permission to use the backwaters to conduct the National Championship, clarified Captain Sharma who can be contacted on Mob: 90350-98720.