Bergman Triathlon and Duathlon tomorrow

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The inaugural Bergman Triathlon and Duathlon Mysore will be held tomorrow (Feb. 11) at KRS Backwaters on Anandur Chikkanahalli Road at 6 am. The event is organised by Deccan Sports Club in association with Mysuru District Administration, Department of Tourism and Triathlon Association of Karnataka.

The triathlon and duathlon will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra. Mysuru SP Seema Latkar will be the chief guest. Participants will navigate through the serene waters of the KRS Backwaters for the swimming segment, while the cycling and running segments will wind through the captivating landscapes of Anandur-Chikkanahalli area.

The events will be held in three categories — Bergman Triathlon 113 (1.9km swim, 90km cycling and 21.1 km run); Bergman Olympic Triathlon (1.5km swim, 40 km cycling and 10 km run) and Duathlon.

More than 500 athletes from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Jammu and Kashmir and other locations will be taking part.

The organisers have announced Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 to winners of 1st, 2nd and 3rd places respectively.