Bergman Triathlon and Duathlon tomorrow
News

Bergman Triathlon and Duathlon tomorrow

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The inaugural Bergman Triathlon and Duathlon Mysore will be held tomorrow (Feb. 11) at KRS Backwaters on Anandur Chikkanahalli Road at 6 am. The event is organised by Deccan Sports Club in association with Mysuru District Administration, Department of Tourism and Triathlon Association of Karnataka.

The triathlon and duathlon will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra. Mysuru SP Seema Latkar will be the chief guest. Participants will navigate through the serene waters of the KRS Backwaters for the swimming segment, while the cycling and running segments will wind through the captivating landscapes of Anandur-Chikkanahalli area.

The events will be held in three categories — Bergman Triathlon 113 (1.9km swim, 90km cycling and 21.1 km run); Bergman Olympic Triathlon (1.5km swim, 40 km cycling and 10 km run) and Duathlon.

More than 500 athletes from Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, Jammu and Kashmir and other locations will be taking part.

The organisers have announced Rs. 25,000, Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 to winners of 1st, 2nd  and 3rd places respectively.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching