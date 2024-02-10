Dutch Nightingales choir hits the right notes

February 10, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Music enthusiasts in Mysuru were treated to a delightful surprise as the renowned youth choir, the ‘Dutch Nightingales’, graced the stage with their rendition of ‘Gimme Some Lovin’ for over 80 minutes last evening. The captivating event took place at the Rani Bahadur Auditorium located within the University of Mysore campus and was organised by Mysuru Book Clubs-2015.

Comprising approximately 35 choir members, aged between 7 and 20 years, along with an organist and under the expert direction of a conductor, the performance was nothing short of impressive.

Hailing from the expansive vicinity of Oosterhout, a quaint town in the southern Netherlands, these talented choir members showcased their musical prowess with finesse. Notably, the music conductor for the evening was paediatrician Dr. Sunil Paulraj.

The ‘Dutch Nightingales’ is a renowned choir comprising boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 20 years, hailing from the broad vicinity of Oosterhout, a charming town in the southern Netherlands. Known for their exceptional talent, the Nightingales travel across the globe to share their melodious voices with audiences worldwide.

Their diverse repertoire encompasses a wide array of musical genres, spanning from sacred hymns to contemporary pop songs, all carefully curated from various cultural backgrounds. They have a commendable tradition of incorporating local music from the countries they visit, enriching their performances with multicultural influences.

Remarkably, the choir showcases their versatility by performing in fifteen different languages.

One notable feature of the Nightingales’ enchanting sound is the inclusion of 3rd altos — boys undergoing a voice change — adding a unique charm and depth to their four and five-part harmonies. With an extensive repertoire ranging from motets, chorals, and spirituals to songs from musicals and international melodies, the Dutch Nightingales captivate audiences with their stunning performances wherever they go.

Last evening’s repertoire comprised Adiemus, America, Any dream will do, A song for any time of the year, Coro di pastorelle, Dubula, Futtattummu, Great pretender, Happy together, Hymn to freedom, In the mood, Irish blessing, Ka tuku whakamoemiti, Let us wander, Muss I denn, Now is the hour, Only you, Pecsacaglia, Prayer for Ukraine, School, Siyahamba, So strong, Souvenir uit Nederland, Stand by me, Steam heat, The lion sleeps tonight, The rose, Three little Fishies, Tic e tic e toc, Wisla, You raise me up and You’ve got a friend.

Before the Dutch Nightingales took the stage, the evening began with a beautiful Indian spiritual touch as children from the Mysuru Children’s Book Club sang Ganapathi and Saraswathi Shlokas, setting the stage for an enchanting and culturally rich musical experience.

Shubha Sanjay Urs, Founder, Managing Trustee and Chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 and Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust, extended a warm welcome to the gathered audience, highlighting the organisation’s commitment to fostering a holistic appreciation of culture through literature, music and the arts.

Kitty Mandanna, Trustee of the Mysuru Literary Forum Trust proposed a vote of thanks.