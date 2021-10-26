Mysuru Literature Festival 2021

October 26, 2021

Virtual session; Date: October 27; Time: 7 pm to 8.15 pm

Not a Page More, Not a Page Less

Session with master-storyteller Jeffrey Archer

The Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 in its Fifth Edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival brings to you from London, the consummate storyteller, Lord Jeffrey Archer.

Archer, one of the world’s most favourite storytellers, has topped the best-seller lists around the world in a career spanning four decades. His work has been sold in 97 countries and in more than 37 languages. His first novel ‘Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less’ was published in 1975 and was sold to 17 countries within a year.

His third novel, ‘Kane and Abel’ (1979), became a number one best-seller in hard-cover and paperback around the world and has sold over 7 million in the UK paperback edition alone, and is now on its 123rd reprint.

His latest novel ‘Over My Dead Body’ is already a best-seller. He is the only author ever to have been a number one best-seller in fiction (19 times), short stories (four times) and non-fiction (The Prison Diaries). Archer has millions of readers of his books in India and considers “Mysuru’s own R.K. Narayan as one of his favourite authors.”

Moderator: Aroon Raman

Aroon Raman, entrepreneur and author, has travelled widely, actively seeking strange people in even stranger places. He has been in many adventures — including a nine-day stint in Tihar Jail, has chased ghosts and has had many close encounters with the unexpected. These experiences form the basis of his storytelling: Designed to keep the audience hooked to their seats! Aroon will be in conversation with Jeffrey Archer.

Those interested to take part in the festival may register at: www.mysuruliteraturefestival.com. The event will be telecast live on YouTube and Facebook handle: Mysuru Literature Festival.