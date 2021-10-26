Special postal cover, postcards on R.K. Laxman released

October 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the birth centenary of legendary cartoonist late R.K. Laxman, India Post, Karnataka Circle, released a special postal cover and a set of three picture postcards based on the works of R.K. Laxman at a function organised at Postal Training Centre here on Sunday.

Star of Mysore cartoonist and Fulbrighter M.V. Nagendra Babu (Banter Babu) was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Babu said that though R.K. Laxman was not with us, his ‘Common Man’ cartoon was timeless and relevant even today.

Pointing out that late Laxman was fond of Mysuru and used to sketch in market places, railway station, when he was a student, Babu said that he was associated with the legendary cartoonist for more than two decades and Laxman used to tell that drawing skills were more important along with cartoon ideas. Television serial ‘Malgudi Days,’ based on the book by Laxman’s brother late R.K. Narayan, became popular because of R.K. Laxman’s sketches, Babu said and urged the Central Government to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ award on the late cartoonist.

Nagendra Babu giving a live demo by drawing cartoons as a tribute to the late legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman during the postal cover and postcard release function.

Chief Post Master General of Karnataka Circle Sharda Sampath, who presided, said “People are leading stressful lives and there are more cartoonists, whose cartoons can bring back smile on their faces.”

Babu gave a live demo by drawing cartoons as a tribute to the late legendary cartoonist.

Director of Postal Training Centre, Mysuru, M.B. Gajbhiye, Deputy Director K.V.L.N. Murthy and others were present on the occasion.