MCC Commissioner visits rain-hit Janathanagar; Assures solutions to residents’ problems

October 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, who inspected the rain-hit Janathanagar in city yesterday, has assured solutions to residents’ rain issues.

Following heavy rains on Oct. 20 night, rain water had flooded more than 50 houses on 13th, 14th and 15th Crosses at Janathanagar and Star of Mysore had highlighted the issues on Oct. 21.

Yesterday, the MCC Commissioner along with area Corporator Savitha Suresh and officials inspected the houses and assured the residents of speedy solutions.

Corporator Savitha said that the 13th, 14th and 15th Crosses were located in low-lying areas which get flooded when it rains heavily.

Pointing out that there was a need to raise the height of the big drain so that rain water could flow easily, she said that she has urged the MCC Commissioner to release funds for the same.

Meanwhile, a few residents submitted a memorandum, urging the MCC Commissioner to construct a Park in the vacant space opposite to Rotary School on Sahukar Chennaiah Road in Janathanagar.