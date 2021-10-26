Chamarajanagar Medical College Hospital begins clinical service

October 26, 2021

Chamarajanagar: Days after it was inaugurated by the President of India, the Government Chamarajanagar Medical College Teaching Hospital began its clinical service to the public on Monday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had inaugurated the Hospital on Oct. 7, which event was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries.

Medical services such as OPD (Out Patient Department), IPD (In-Patient Department), Surgeries etc., are now available in the Hospital. Barring COVID treatment, Paediatric section and Maternity section, all other medical services that were hitherto available at the District Hospital, are now available at this Hospital, which is located at Yedabetta Foothill in the outskirts of Chamarajanagar town.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the Medical College Dean and Director Dr. G.M. Sanjeev said that the Teaching Hospital is constructed at a cost of Rs.166.5 crore.

Stating that the Hospital is a five-storeyed one including the ground floor, he said that the Hospital has a built-up area of 30,728 Sq.Mts.

Pointing out that importance will be given for maintenance of cleanliness, Dr. Sanjeev said that it is the responsibility of everyone to maintain a hygienic environment in the Hospital.

Noting that people may find the location of the Hospital inconvenient for them as it is located in the outskirts of the town, he said that the serene environs of the Hospital will provide some sort of a relief for the patients. However, the people will get adjusted to the distance with the passage of time, he said adding that the Hospital will have added facilities in the days to come.